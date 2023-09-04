Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Sept. 5, 1998
When Labor Day comes so does the official end of summer. One last excuse to hold a barbecue and mark the swift approach of winter.
That sums up Labor Day, right?
“It seems to be another one of those holidays that people lost sight of,” said Laurence Malone, a Hartwick College economics professor.
At one time, Labor Day was characterized by parades and speeches from labor representatives. Not anymore. Today, there are those who feel that like Memorial Day, its May counterpart, the true meaning of Labor Day has become obscured, transformed into a seasonal bookend.
“I don’t even think people stop to think about (labor),” Malone said. “Now, it’s a big weekend for garage sales.”
Sept. 5, 1973
As of this morning parking on the north side of Main Street between Ford Avenue and Chestnut Street is banned.
The Oneonta Common Council, after rejecting a similar proposal at its August meeting, passed a motion last night geared to eliminate a possible hazard to emergency vehicles trapped in stalled traffic.
The parking ban was opposed by Oneonta merchants during the August meeting but last night the only dissenting voice belonged to Fourth Ward Alderman Thomas Cannistra.
Pressure for the move has come from Oneonta Fire Chief George McGurl, Police Chief Joseph DeSalvatore and Chairman of the Public Safety Board Dr. Crawford Douglas.
