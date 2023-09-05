Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Sept. 6, 1973
A major drive to provide training and jobs for the unemployed, veterans, handicapped and other persons in high unemployment groups will soon be launched in Otsego and Delaware Counties.
The drive is spearheaded by the Binghamton-based chapter of the National Alliance of Businessmen, and represents a unique partnership between business and government.
Leaders of the program will meet with Otsego and Delaware business leaders at a breakfast session Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Oneonta Country Club.
The National Alliance of Businessmen (NAB) representatives will solicit job situations from local business and industrial representatives.
When they get commitments, NAB officials will seek federal aid to pay for the training of people hired through the program.
Training costs vary depending on the job, but could run as high as $2,000 per person.
“We’ll get the funds for however many positions are pledged,” Richard V. Hannis, NAB director of the 11-county Southern Tier district served by the program, he said yesterday.
“There are between 25,000 and 30,000 people at the poverty level (in the 11-county area). That’s our goal — to help these people,” Hannis said.
