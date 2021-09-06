Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 7, 1996
ONEONTA — A local arts council will move into the city-owned Wilber Mansion at 11 Ford Ave., and a Wilber family heir made an undisclosed offer Friday regarding the mansion’s future.
Meanwhile, a dream lingers of turning the building into an arts center for the community.
David Wilber of Oneonta said the offer eventually has to do with having a foundation that would run an arts center but he and city officials refused to reveal specifics until details are worked out.
Years ago, the Wilber family proposed turning the mansion into a youth arts center and previously made an offer to buy the property. But the proposal ran into trouble, and Wilber withheld further comment Friday to avoid jeopardizing the current offer.
50 years ago
Sept. 7, 1971
Federal, state and local governmental bodies have found little to criticize in the State Department of Transportation’s (DOT) “environmental impact statement” on a major section of Interstate 88.
The impact statement covers the highway corridor and proposed route from the Broome-Chenango County line to the Oneonta portion of the expressway.
The report is on file at various state offices throughout the area, including the office of DOT Resident Engineer for Otsego County, Howard Reed. Reed’s office is on Oneida Street.
“The environmental effects of construction and operation of 32.7 miles of Interstate 88 will fall largely on farm and dairy lands,” the report states.
