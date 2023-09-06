Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Sept. 7, 1973
Though security officers of many college campuses across the nation are sporting firearms these days, the SUCO security force has no intention of joining the bandwagon.
Within the SUNY system, larger campus like those of Buffalo and Albany, armed security men are being spotted more often.
But Timothy McCarthy, director of security at SUCO feels that guns have no place on the relatively quiet Oneonta campus.
At larger campuses, especially those large campuses located in urban centers, the crime rate may be high enough to warrant firearms, said Mr. McCarthy.
But at SUCO, where crime is usually of a minor nature, an armed force is unnecessary, he said.
Under SUNY law, the chief administrator of each college in the system may authorize security personnel on his campus to carry firearms, said McCarthy. But they must meet certain standards — each much be a peace officer, have a pistol permit, complete a course in the handling of firearms and qualify for the privilege semi-annually.
And a SUNY security officer may not be armed at large student gatherings like demonstrations and protests, McCarthy stated.
At this point, there are no guns on the SUCO campus and no security officer has been authorized to use one. President Clifford Craven has sole authority for authorization of firearms on the campus and he is definitely not in favor of their use, McCarthy said.
