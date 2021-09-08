Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Sept. 8, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — Decisions involving prudent use of monies allocated in the County under the Emergency Employment Act of 1971, the matter of applications received for the position of director of Real Property Tax Service, preliminary budget matters, negotiations with CSEA, and the matter of the Otsego County Infirmary, are items that may possibly be discussed on the floor by the Otsego County Board of Representatives in Cooperstown today.
Edward Elliott, Executive Secretary of the County Civil Service Commission acting on directives by the Governmental Affairs Committee, sent memoranda to each department head in county government regarding openings for extra help for all or part of the coming year.
The county was allocated 14 slots for the grant of $79,720, thereby providing jobs for newly unemployed persons.
Although the county will work through the New York State Division of Employment, Representatives want to get heads of the various departments in the county to list their requirements before any interviewing or hiring is done. The matter reportedly is going to be given an airing as county legislators meet the second instead of the first Wednesday for their regular September session.
Many theories have been advanced and much advice is given the legislature regarding the use of the $79,720. Veterans are looking for jobs; community aides for the County Department of Social Services which were cut out of the proposed budget because of lack of funds, may be the answer.
The conservation minded people in Cooperstown, who through all volunteer help and effort were collecting glass and sending it to Oneonta for processing by John Mitchell, also a volunteer, hope that possibly someone could be hired to take care of this job.
The Otsego County Conservation Association, which aided in the project of collecting the glass bottles and is supervising the job each Saturday morning here, could possibly set up other collection centers in the county, since county monies are coming in to play. Possibly a man hired for such job could use a county owned vehicle to truck the glass to Oneonta. This seems like a worthwhile use of the money, employment and ecology.
