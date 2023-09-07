Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Sept. 8, 1998
ONEONTA — Just the right ingredients led to the formation of the violent thunderstorm that roared through much of upstate New York early Labor Day morning.
Deputies in Otsego and the surrounding counties said that despite the severe weather, no major injuries were reported and damage to property and the land was concentrated in isolated areas.
Crews were out all afternoon Monday to fix downed wires and deal with fallen trees. There was one report of a person being struck by lightning at the campgrounds near Belvedere Lake in Roseboom, according to the state police at Richfield Springs. The person was taken to Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown. No more information was available.
“This storm was unusual because it was so violent,” said Harold Hollis, a National Weather Service observer in Cooperstown.
Sept. 8, 1973
Workers on phase two of the Oneonta section of Interstate 88 are working against the weather in an attempt to pave that section of highway before the construction season ends.
Although the road between Main Street and the Route 205 interchange is only 59 percent complete, Department of Transportation Engineer Ben Wilcox conceded it was possible cement would be poured this year.
He admitted Suburban Excavators would have to have extremely good weather conditions since concrete cannot be poured unless the temperature is above 40 degrees over a sustained period.
If concrete is poured for the second phase of the highway, the Department of Transportation hopes to open the highway to vehicle traffic during the winter, explained Wilcox.
