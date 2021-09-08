Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 9, 2021
The local United Way has set sights 15 percent higher with its goal of raising $350,000 this year.
“It is aggressive, but I would say it is necessary,” said Vince Foti, campaign chairman for the second year for United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties, which raises money to benefit 15 area health and human service agencies.
The 1996 campaign starts today with a golf tournament and radiothon. The fund raising effort will run through Nov. 9.
The gap between need and resources has increased with the decline of state and federal assistance, he said.
“Our community needs help,” Foti said.
50 years ago
Sept. 9, 1971
Oneonta bicycle riders may eventually have to have their bikes registered with the city to insure that they comply with the state’s safety requirements.
The Board of Public Safety discussed the possibility of registering bicycles at the meeting last night.
Alderman Edward Griffin renewed his attempt to have a city ordinance with requirement for bicyclists. The alderman had gained the support of the Board of Public Safety last year when he tried to get the Common Council to pass a city ordinance. City Attorney Harold Vrooman claimed city bicyclists were covered under the motor vehicle traffic law and that an additional city ordinance was not needed.
There were a few exceptions to the similarity between the proposed city ordinance for bike riders and the motor vehicle law. One was that the city ordinance would not permit bicyclists to use any of the city’s streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.