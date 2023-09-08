Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Sept. 9, 1998
She has patrolled Oneonta’s center city and confronted college students about noise at 2 a.m. Sunday. She has met with merchants, property owners and developers to find ways to improve the local economy. And she has worked on grants to increase the city’s revenue.
Technically, the position is part-time but Mayor Kim K. Muller told a professional women’s group Tuesday night that in reality, it’s a round the clock job.
Muller, a Democrat and Oneonta’s first woman mayor, spoke to more than 20 women at the Oneonta Professional Women’s Network at a dinner meeting Tuesday night at the 1819 House in Hyde Park.
Muller reviewed developments in the past eight months, including formation of the Civic Beautification Committee, the Economic Development Committee and the economic summit last spring that identified projects for the city. The economic goal is to make Oneonta more “business friendly” and improve and increase recruiting efforts, she said.
“It takes little things,” Muller said. She cited moving Saturday’s farmers market to Main Street from the parking garage and proposed improvements in signage and landscaping as small but significant ways to increase the city’s attractiveness to prospective businesses, shoppers and tourists.
After the meeting, Alice Quintin, Morris postmaster, said she was impressed with Muller’s answers on economic development. Oneonta is key to the area’s economic health, Quintin said, and the economy cannot rely only on tourism.
Muller said that she gained valuable management experience because she was part of a political minority in a small community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.