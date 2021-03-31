Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 1, 1996
Close bars earlier — preferably at 1 a.m. — to make Oneonta quieter, safer and a more pleasant place to live, said 63 percent of the people responding to a newspaper survey.
More than 175 area residents replied to The Daily Star’s request for comments on the issue of closing bars earlier. The question was, “Should the Otsego County Board of Representatives change the closing ties of bars in Otsego County, and if so, to what time?”
“Change to 1 a.m.,” said Joe Gugliuzzo of Church Street in Oneonta. “This will not cause loss of revenue for business. Patrons will adjust and go out earlier. … Consider the loss to other businesses — productivity when their employees are lethargic after being awakened by drunks.”
But Steven Doyle of Oneonta disagrees.
“No change — leave these business people alone. These businesses are regulated enough. It is the attitude of young people, not the closing times, that are the problem,” he said. “Also, some community members, not just college kids, recreate in the downtown bars.”
50 years ago
April 1, 1971
Oneonta’s Urban Renewal Agency has acquired four more parcels of land in recent weeks, Urban Renewal Director David Cooper said yesterday.
Payments for the four pieces total slightly more than $72,000 but do not include full costs on two properties tied up in condemnation or negotiation proceedings.
Most recent acquisition, Cooper said, took place earlier this week when Urban Renewal officials agreed to pay Jack Bresee $18,000 for 13-19 South Main St., that stretch of property, adjacent to Molinari’s Restaurant, included the Oneonta Nutrition Center and the See & Save Corner.
Cooper said the agreed price covered the full cost of the property and reflected the Urban Renewal Agency’s original offer for the land.
