Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 15, 1996
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Within 90 minutes of a segment on Gordon M. “Woody” Mower airing on the “America’s Most Wanted” television show, the Richfield teen was captured while walking along a street near Dallas, Texas.
Mower, 18, is in custody in Texas pending two second-degree murder counts in New York state relating to the deaths of his father, Gordon Mower Sr., and mother, Susan Mower. The girl with whom he was traveling, 14-year-old Melanie Ann Bray, was found with him and was unharmed.
“It was a phenomenal tool and a phenomenal experience,” state police Lt. Thomas P. Kelly said of the TV show featuring information about criminal suspects.
Kelly and his boss, Troop C Commander Maj. Arthur J. Hawker, joined Otsego County Assistant District Attorney Brian D. Burns at a press conference Sunday afternoon at the Richfield Springs Town Hall to discuss the apprehension of Mower in Farmers Branch, Texas.
50 years ago
April 15, 1971
The Eastern Regional Civil Defense Center at Homer Folks Hospital will be closed April 26 for all use except in the event of an emergency.
The ultra-modern center that cost close to $500,000 to build and considerably more to equip will apparently have to stand idle except for absolute emergencies.
April 26 is the day the Civil Defense program in New York State ceases to exist.
Presumably after that date those agencies assuming the responsibility for civil defense in the state would be allowed to use the facility in an “emergency.” But regular use to prepare for an emergency is prohibited.
