Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 22, 1996
Don’t be afraid to stand up for what you believe in and to seek out others who share your convictions.
Together, you can change the world.
Divided, you’ll face a dismal and uncertain future.
That’s the message political activist Angela Davis presented to more than 600 people — most of whom were students — in a speech on the State University College at Oneonta campus Saturday evening.
The first African American to hold a full-tenured professorship in the History of Consciousness Program at the University of California at Santa Cruz, Davis is known internationally for her efforts to combat all forms of oppression. Her speech was the highlight of SUCO”s Third Annual Women’s Undergraduate Conference held over the weekend.
50 years ago
April 22, 1971
Oneonta Consolidated School District in 1972 will have no “Easter vacation.”
By a 3-2 vote, the Board of Education Wednesday night approved a school calendar, developed by negotiations between the Oneonta Teachers Association and the school administration, which instead of the usual two weeks at Easter time will provide a two-week “spring vacation from April 10 to 22.”
Easter next year falls on April 2, very early in the year, and the board was told that not only the teachers but many parents would prefer a later period with a greater chance of nice weather.
Other school holidays will fall on the new calendar of holidays adopted by the state and federal government — Columbus Day, October 11; Veterans Day, October 25; Thanksgiving Day, November 26; Washington’s Birthday, February 21; Memorial Day, May 29. There also will be no school on Good Friday, March 31.
