Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 29, 1996
The doors to the Elks Lodge may be open to women, but some say the hinges are still pretty rusty.
The first two women to seek membership in Sidney Lodge 2175 were turned down, and they say it’s because of their gender.
On Sept. 29, 1995, the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks national organization finalized a change to its by-laws to admit women after nearly 130 years.
“The good old boys stopped equality and equal rights at the front door of the Sidney Elks Lodge,” said Lee Wyman of Unadilla.
Wyman said she was “elated” to learn the national organization decided to allow women full membership to the Elks. Her husband, Thomas, has been a member for 19 years.
50 years ago
April 29, 1971
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Estimating the cost and upheaval in living up to federal standards as too high a price to stay in business, Thomas Goodyear has sent letters to his customers telling them that the nationally famous “Cary Mede Turkeys” are no more.
In individually addressed letters edged with a black strip of mourning, Goodyear briefly outlines how, when the business was created in 1954, the buildings, processing and operations were developed with the aid of specialists at Beltsville, Md. and the New York State College of Agriculture at Cornell University.
“When we were ready to process our first birds,” Goodyear wrote, “a professor from Cornell came to our Farm and helped us establish standard operating procedures.”
Then the Cary Mede Farm owner went on to explain how federal officials told the states to establish “acceptable” standards for processing poultry which was followed, Goodyear explained, by a visit by Dr. Jerome Payton of the state’s Department of Agriculture and Markets.
His orders were to chlorinate the water (drawn from Otsego Lake) used to wash the birds; install surgical sinks with foot pedals; reconstruct the plant to make separate slaughter and dressing areas.
Commented
