25 years ago
Aug. 12, 1996
NORWICH — The Eaton Center unveiled the results of more than $500,000 in renovations to the multiple-tenant business facility Friday morning.
The center has undergone extensive changes that helped it comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act by providing accessibility to the handicapped, by providing wheelchair access ramps and renovating rest rooms.
There have been other major changes, including the addition of a glass-walled elevator, a new lobby, landscaping and, most importantly, the opening of a new portion of the former Procter & Gamble Co. headquarters for the availability of new tenants.
“A severe loss of jobs, like what happened here in Chenango County would cause most people to throw up their hands,” Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, said to the large crowd that gathered for the opening. “But not Norwich and Chenango County.”
50 years ago
Aug. 12, 1971
Carney Rhinevault needs help.
The chairman of the Environmental Association for Delaware and Otsego Counties (EADOC), Rhinevault reported yesterday that members of EADOC have been picking up at least 1,000 pounds of glass a day at the four glass collection points in the city.
“It’s going great,” Rhinevault said, “but if the project gets much bigger, we’re going to need help.”
Rhinevault said he would like to eventually see the project expand to include Fox Hospital and the colleges. He added that if more collection points are set up in the city, EADOC may have to seek the aid of other organizations in collecting the glass.
“We haven’t been able to get up any sort of schedule for collecting the glass,” he said. “When the drums get full, the supermarket managers call us, and we pick up the glass.”
