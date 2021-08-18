Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 19, 1996
ONEONTA — Members of the Oneonta community may join students at the State University College at Oneonta this fall for “An Introduction to Christianity,” a new course offered through the college’s Religious Studies Program.
The class will be taught by a visiting professor, Gary Herion of the Hartwick College faculty. Herion will lead students through the major historical periods of Christianity with a special focus on themes that provide unity and diversity within the religion.
Offered on Tuesdays from 6-8:30 p.m. from Sept. 3 through Dec. 17, the course —Religious Studies 294 — may be taken either for college credit or on a non-credit basis.
Required readings will include portions of the New Testament, the text “A Concise History of Christianity” by R. Dean Peterson, and selected works such as “Pliny’s Letter to Trajan” and the writings of Martin Luther.
50 years ago
Aug. 19, 1971
It was enough to make an environmentalist choke. Steam and smoke poured into the air.
But for many in Oneonta yesterday, it was an all too brief reminder of days gone by — days that will never return.
Shortly before noon a grand old steam engine came chortling up to the Fonda Avenue tower in the D&H yards to make a brief stop on a long trip into posterity.
The steam engine itself was on its way to a museum in Bellows Falls, Vermont, where it will be on display for the fast growing number of youngsters who have never seen an old-fashioned steam engine.
