Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 26, 1996
ONEONTA — Robert P. Nydam, a longtime Oneonta lawyer who served as Otsego County District Attorney and later as a county court judge, died Sunday at his home in Oneonta.
Nydam died at 12:44 a.m. Sunday following a long illness, said a stepson, Kevin Baldwin. He was 53.
Nydam was elected Otsego County Court Judge in 1994 and had been a practicing attorney for 21 years previous. Michael V. Coccoma said Nydam’s colleagues in the local legal community will miss him greatly.
Coccoma, who worked with Nydam for about 16 years in private practice, in the district attorney’s office and on the county bench, said Nydam will be remembered primarily for his tireless and thorough preparation.
50 years ago
Aug. 26, 1971
President Nixon’s recent economic measures apparently win the support of Oneonta bankers. However, some don’t feel the 90-day freeze on wages and prices, due to expire November 12, is long enough.
In addition, representatives of Oneonta’s three banks polled yesterday by the Star, don’t foresee changes in interest rates in the near future.
“The 90-day freeze gives them (federal economic experts) a chance to decide what they’re going to do,” Robert Bolton, president of the Oneonta Building and Loan, said. But he added that economic restraints would have to be continued after the freeze ends.
“Nixon has done something — and something beats nothing,” Bolton said, when asked for his reaction to the new measures.
