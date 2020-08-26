Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Aug. 27, 1970
BOVINA — This Catskill Mountain township, with an approximate population of 594, situated amid verdant valleys and rolling hills, is this week celebrating its sesquicentennial with appropriate observances.
Settled by hardy Scottish pioneers, many of whose descendants still live in the area, the Township of Bovina was at one time included in the Townships of Delhi, Stamford and Middletown. In February, 1820, the present town was created by an act of legislation and the first town meeting was held in March of that year.
The name Bovina, derived from the Latin “bovinus” relating to cattle, was suggested for the community by General Erastus Root, and alludes to the fact that it was the pioneer town in the dairying business.
Bovina was at one time known as Brushland, in honor of its first settler, Alexander Brush, who came to the area from Long Island.
As time went on, more and more settlers were drawn by the fertile soil and large timber resources, and as a result, the town’s economy was able to support a school, a grist mill, two cooper shops, two blacksmith shops, a hardware store and a drug store. The Bovina post office was established October 16, 1841, with John Erkson as its postmaster.
On Saturday, August 29, the latter-day descendants of the town’s founders, some bearing the same family names, will honor their memory and early efforts by observing Bovina’s one hundred and fiftieth anniversary.
Historical exhibits will be welcomed, especially those consisting of artifacts, memorabilia, old photos and farm and household equipment used by early families in the area.
A dance, sponsored by the Fire Department Auxiliary and featuring the Ernie Russ orchestra, will be held 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Community Hall to conclude the festivities of the day.
