Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 5, 1996
ONEONTA — In sync with trends sweeping the nation, area businesses have loosened their ties and gone casual in the workplace.
No longer are three-piece suits and high-necked dresses the standard office attire as many corporations have adopted new dress-code policies permitting casual dress on one or even all days of the week.
“It’s common knowledge that businesses have recognized more casual attire on certain days,” said Keith Valk, director of human resources at A.O. Fox Hospital.
Last week, employees in A.O. Fox’s administrative offices had their first ever Casual Friday. They were allowed to wear less formal business attire, as long as it remained in compliance with the company’s personal appearance policy, Valk said. Every Friday from now on will be a casual day for non-clinical workers at the hospital.
50 years ago
Aug. 5, 1971
Construction of the second phase of Interstate 88 will sever Riverside School’s playground area, school officials learned last night.
Two representatives of the state Department of Transportation told Board of Education members that papers would be filed this afternoon, taking title to just over 8 acres of school land in the Sixth Ward.
The strip of land would create two islands of play areas, “neither adequate for state (playground) requirements” school official said.
School Board attorney John Dunn said that once the state files its claim “they own the land. Nothing can be done.”
