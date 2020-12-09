Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Dec. 10, 1970
St. Mary’s School will add a kindergarten class in September as a first step in raising its enrollment in an attempt to come up with a “model school in every way,” Rev. John P. Whalen, St. Mary’s pastor, said Wednesday.
Father Whalen added that the plans to keep the school open and expand it while attempting to make it as financially self-sustaining as possible.
His statements came to squelch rumors that had been circulating that the school would close within a few years.
“Instead of closing the school,” Fr. Whalen noted, “It is my sincerest hope and desire to add the kindergarten class. I hope to come up with a model school in every way.”
Regarding the new class the pipe-smoking rector said it could be added without having to add any members to its 12 full-time and two part-time faculty staff.
School principal Sister Frances Kosier, said that the largest class is comprised of 25 students, the smallest 13, with a total enrollment of 159 pupils.
Fr. Whalen said the big question in making the school self-sustaining is “What are the basic purposes of St. Mary’s School in the Oneonta community?”
He continued, “Once we define our goals and objectives, we must translate them into action steps.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.