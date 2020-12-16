Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Dec. 17, 1970
A group of educators and social services officials are spearheading efforts to increase cooperation between schools and social service agencies in Otsego County.
The group, which is working closely with the Catskill Regional Center for Educational Development, is trying “to create new and more meaningful relationships between schools and social service agencies in Otsego County in order to utilize all resources more effectively to solve our educational and social programs,” Dr. Stephen Jamba, Center director, says.
“We’re concerned,” he says, “about helping people cope with their environment.”
The Inter-Action Agency Committee which held one exploratory meeting earlier this month, plans to meet again next month to lay groundwork for the project, such as looking at goals and objectives.
Members of the committee include representatives from the Catskill Regional Center, the Headstart program, Family Service Agency, the Cooperative Extension Service, the County Department of Social Services, BOCES, the County’s Narcotics Guidance Council, the County Board of Representatives, Fox and Bassett hospitals, the County Probation Department and representatives from some local school systems.
