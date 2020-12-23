Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Dec. 24, 1970
ALBANY — The old Elmore Milling Company building at 50-78 Main St. will be demolished under terms of a State Department of Transportation contract for which bids will be opened on January 14.
The demolition contract, which has been an estimated $90,000 price tag, is one of three highway contracts in the State not cancelled in a surprise DOT move earlier this month.
The demolition project calls for leveling four buildings in Oneonta in connection with construction of the Susquehanna Expressway (Interstate 88).
The demolition work is not required for construction work on the expressway itself, but is necessary for an arterial connection and includes removal of the dam across the millrace.
The other two bid openings still scheduled for January 14 include one classified as an “emergency” and another totally financed by the State Conservation Department. All three contracts call for relatively small expenditures.
The Oneonta demolition project seems insignificant in size compared to the planned $17 million expenditure in the city for construction of 2.7 miles of expressway and the Grand Street Arterial. That was one of the December 10 bid openings suddenly cancelled by the State DOT.
A State transportation official admitted Wednesday that the recent cancellation of road bid openings throughout the State will save the State money in the short run and conforms with Governor Rockefeller’s belt-tightening program.
