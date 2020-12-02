Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Dec. 3, 1970
The future of the Corning Glass Works plant in Oneonta depends on increased future sales.
This was revealed by Charles Barebo, manager of the Oneonta facility, yesterday at the Oneonta Kiwanis Club.
Barebo hoped his speech would curb some of the rumors along what he called “the town’s outstanding grapevine communications system.”
The so-called grapevine has reported that Corning would close the plant as early as last summer.
Barebo reveled that a decision to close the Oneonta plant was almost made but management decided to keep the plant operating when it received its third quarter figures.
Here is how Barebo recapped the plant’s history since it located in Oneonta in 1967:
Sales in 1968 increased to 500 per cent over the previous year’s figures in 1969, the firm experienced another “excellent growth year” when sales increased 50 per cent.
“But even with the sales growth,” Barebo said, “it is not enough to support the overhead required to run the Oneonta plant.”
He said that Corning has spent millions in Oneonta and has “not made a penny.”
He pointed out in August of 1970, a new management team in Oneonta “reacted to the economic situation that existed.”
