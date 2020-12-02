Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 4, 1995
Instead of serving time, some people convicted of crimes in local courts are serving the community.
From office work to manual labor, the Alternatives to Incarceration program allows those convicted — mostly of property damage crimes — to pay their debt to society with effort rather than fines.
And some believe the arrangement offers the person and the community benefits that money can’t buy.
“The impact of the work rendered is local,” said Oneonta Town Justice Keith Marlett. “With a fine, most of it goes to the state.”
50 years ago
Dec. 4, 1970
Oneonta Town Board Thursday night set January 7 as the date for a public hearing on an ordinance, yet to be drafted, which would allow use of snowmobiles on either all, or designated, dirt roads in the township.
Members of the board gave sympathetic hearing to a delegation of snowmobile enthusiasts asking for such an ordinance, one member commenting that during the heavy snowstorm last year there were cases in which snowmobilers were the only vehicles that could get supplies in to persons blockaded by the storm.
Harry Baldo, spokesman for the group, which he said is a committee and not yet a formal organization, displayed a copy of the state law governing snowmobile use, among which is a provision that allows town boards to designate roads which can be used by snowmobiles.
The group told the board that they do not seek to use paved roads, but believe the dirt roads are not apt to be used in winter time by other than residents.
