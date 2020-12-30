Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Dec. 31, 1970
This was a bleak Christmas season in part, for about 14 local residents who have apartment leases with the problem-plagued Wilber Park Apartments complex.
They have been trying, to no avail, since mid-summer to get Hartwick Associates of Ellenville, the complex developer, to return their deposit money. All told, that sum is over $4,620.
“But things look promising in the near future and I hope to get this all over with after this vacation time,” said Oneonta attorney Walter L. Terry 3rd, who represents about eight of the leases.
Terry said he has been in contact with Albert I. Lonstein, president of the firm, and was hopeful that the matter could be resolved soon.
Many of the leaseholders said in August that they had become disillusioned with the complex when they were not able to move into apartments in early summer as promised. (The complex is yet to be finished.)
Several of the leaseholders requested release from their leases and the return of their deposit money, but Lonstein would not allow it.
He then reversed his position in late August and said he would nullify the leases and return the money immediately upon the holder’s request.
But it wasn’t until late September when the first refund checks were received by city residents. When the leaseholders attempted to deposit the checks, the bank returned them.
A note accompanying the checks explained that “the enclosed checks which you have deposited in your account have been returned to you because two signatures are required on the check.” Only Lonstein’s appeared.
