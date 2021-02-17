Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Feb. 18, 1971
The Neighborhood Youth Corps of Otsego County, Inc., will train 58 disadvantaged high school young people under the terms of a $16,300 grant approved by Secretary of Labor J.D. Hodgson.
The grant for the Otsego County agency headed by Dr. Madeleine Coutant was one of 23 for Neighborhood Youth Corps units scattered throughout New York and New Jersey.
In all, the Secretary of Labor announced, the projects will provide “basic work experience” for 3,235 young people and $930,350 has been allocated for the program.
The Neighborhood Youth Corps offers employment so that disadvantaged young people can stay in school, return to school or acquire the work experience needed to hold a job.
Youths work in hospitals, parks, playgrounds, libraries, local government offices and schools. In Oneonta the young people have been active in the city’s Beautification Project and other fields, including work with municipal departments and in major offices.
