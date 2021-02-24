Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Feb. 25, 1971
The State University Construction Fund will accept bids March 16 on a contract estimated at $3,338,000 covering construction of a library administration building at the State University Agricultural and Technical College at Delhi, Governor Rockefeller announced.
William Hall, architect-planner of New York, designed the structure, the first of the three buildings planned for a new academic complex which will comprise, besides the library, the general studies lecture hall instructional research center, and the agricultural sciences building.
The library administration building is to stand at east side of the Agora, with primary student access directly from the Agora into the main lobby. Library control is maintained at this level and classrooms are reached by way of an enclosed staircase. The third floor has classroom space suitably designed for conversion to library requirements when classrooms can be accommodated elsewhere.
Air conditioning and electric heat are to be installed. Visitor parking area will be at the rear and to the east of the plaza. Upon completion of the new building, scheduled for December 1972, the present administration facility is to be demolished.
Sealed bids will be received at the Albany offices of the State University Construction Fund until 2 p.m., March 16, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.
