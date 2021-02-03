Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Feb. 4, 1971
Officials of the State University system have mysteriously postponed construction of a $5 million health and physical education building at Oneonta State for an indefinite period.
The decision, rumored for several days, was made official yesterday in a two-paragraph statement from the State University hierarchy issued through James Georgeson, SUCO’s publicity chief.
When contacted yesterday, Harry Charleton, a spokesman for the University Chancellor’s office, said the postponement “holds even though an appropriation for the building appears in the new state budget.” Charlton did say that bonds for construction of State University buildings are purchased with tuition funds collected. “There’s apparently not enough money to carry out all the buildings planned,” Charlton said. He would not elaborate.
While the SUCO project, which has been under heavy fire from Assemblyman Edwyn Mason of Hobart for several weeks, was the first postponement announced, State University officials hinted more would follow through the system. They would not disclose which campuses would be affected, but one official said “where these postponements are necessary, they are being effected in consultation with local university officials.”
The official statement said the building was postponed “as part of a re-evaluation of the State University over-all construction program.” It said University trustees, in announcing a tuition increase last week, requested “a campus-by-campus review of construction priorities and projections.”
Albany officials said yesterday they do not know how long the postponement at SUCO will be in effect.
Five bids for the project, opened in late December, all were below the estimated $5.8 million cost for the structure. Apparent low bidder was Murray Walter Inc. of Binghamton, with a $4,967,000 submission.
