Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Jan. 14, 1971
“Choose” was the name selected Wednesday night as the official title of an area organization opposing the Delaware-St. Lawrence Expressway.
About a dozen residents from the two-county area attended the meeting last night chaired by two SUCO biology professors, Dr. Gary Holoway and Dr. John G. New, chairman of Mayor Lettis’ Environmental Advisory Board.
Also present at the meeting was Leonard Utter, president of the Delaware County Farm Bureau. Representing the Otsego County branch was Ferdinand G. Thering of Mount Vision.
The selection of a name for the organization was only one of several procedural steps that will lead to the incorporating of the organization within four weeks, according to William L. Butts of Franklin, who is in charge of the incorporation details.
The official objective of the organization as listed in the incorporation application is “to conserve our environment” in the “principal areas of Delaware and Otsego County.”
However, members of “Choose” agreed that their purpose would not be limited to opposition against the expressway — but to fight any policy or action in opposition to its stated objective.
Also presented at the meeting was a four-page leaflet entitled “Highways, History and Financial Gain” that outlined the expressway opposition and reasons for it.
Of the expressway, the leaflet contends, “If this outrage is finally completed, it will be difficult to point to a time, in local history at least, in which so many pockets have been tightened for the filling of so few.”
