Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Jan. 21, 1971
The organization of the school day at Oneonta’s Senior High School — particularly such things as the length of class periods and lunch hours — came under fire from a parent at last night’s Board of Education meeting.
Dr. Sanford Gordon of 41 Union St., chairman of the Economics Department at SUCO, prefaced his comments by saying he finds “Many, many strengths” in Oneonta’s system.
He said the points he would make are “a few weaknesses among many strengths.”
In general terms, Gordon said he was “talking about taking some of the chains — some of the pressure — off our kids.”
He termed the 20-25 minute lunch hour at the high school “ridiculous,” and said 50-minute class periods are “excessively long except in certain circumstances, such as laboratories, where students can walk around.”
He also said three minutes between classes “is not a lot of time.”
Because of the rushed atmosphere, students don’t get time to talk to each other, he said.
“The organization of the day,” Gordon said, “turns a lot of kids off. It’s a rat-race. We’ve got to give them enough time to socialize in the good sense.”
Superintendent Robert White said the board met informally with some student representatives last week to discuss this general area. White said a search is underway to find an empty classroom students may use as a “talking spot” during free periods. During periods of good weather, students may use the school’s court yard for this, White said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.