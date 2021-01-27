Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Jan. 27, 1971
The director of Oneonta’s Urban Renewal program yesterday predicted the city will lose about $2 million in “public improvements” if it elects not to request additional UR funds through submission of an “amendatory.”
David Cooper’s comment came during a speech to the Oneonta Kiwanis Club.
During the past year, the Urban Renewal Agency decided it would be necessary to seek a budgetary increase — an “amendatory” — from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development if the full scope of the original Urban Renewal project is to be completed.
But, in the past few weeks, the Common Council and Capital Budget and Planning Commission have indicated informally they want the UR Agency to stay within the present $5.5-million budget, even if it means cutting back the scope of the program.
The amendatory would have brought the total price tag — to about $8 million — one-quarter of which is the city’s share. (although the state shares this cost 50-50.)
Expenditure of a full $8 million budget would bring in about $3.2 million in public improvements, such as separate storm and sanitary sewers, streets, sidewalks and parking facilities, Cooper said.
Under the present budget, he said, these improvements would be limited to about $1.2 million worth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.