Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Jan. 7, 1971
The Upper Catskill Community Council of the Arts has taken a giant step forward with the publication of its first newsletter.
The purpose of the newsletter, as explained by Dr. Charles Hunt, president of the UCCCA, is “to open up communication lines about the arts in the area.”
In a short message in the newsletter, Dr. Hunt says, “What we need now are your questions, your ideas, your stories. We do not have yet a full response about what is going on. These are beginnings. It will take time to open up the channels and build up a program. We respect what is going on at the grass roots and hope to build on it. We believe that we have the resources to improve the quality of our experience together in these beautiful hills if we work at it.”
The UCCCA, in existence for better than a year now, has previously done all its communications by personal contacts with existing organizations which work in the arts.
Through this work, the UCCCA has already reached at least 25 organizations in the area.
These organizations include theater groups, historical associations, museums, choral and instrumental groups, dance schools, painting schools, art galleries, conservation and nature clubs, and educational groups.
