25 years ago
July 1, 1996
ONEONTA — The Oneonta area branch of the NAACP says it’s pleased with Oneonta police department efforts to open lines of communication and hire officers of color.
Police Chief John Donadio suggested a meeting with the group after its black men’s forum on May 19 to answer questions and further establish trust.
“It’s important to establish open communication with specific groups in the community,” Donadio said. “And the NAACP is a viable group in the community in which to further our goal of hiring officers of color.”
NAACP Political Chair Regina Betts called the meeting “very positive” and said Donadio was very frank and provided good suggestions.
50 years ago
July 1, 1971
Dr. Clifford J. Craven, 51, acting president of State University College at Oneonta since last June 30, yesterday was formally appointed to the presidency on a permanent basis.
The appointment was announced by the Trustees of the State of New York. The Trustees held their regular monthly meeting in Albany yesterday.
Salary for the post will be $32,000 — the same Craven has received during his year as acting president, university officials said.
The announcement ends months of speculation about the successor of Dr. Royal F. Netzer, who announced is resignation in June 1970 after 19½ years in the job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.