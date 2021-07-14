Step Back in Time features news items from the Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 15, 1996
WORCESTER — It’s a long climb from milking cows by hand on a farm with no indoor plumbing to being a part of Olympic legend in the making.
Jan Boxill is making that climb.
The 1956 Worcester High School graduate will be a public address announcer at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta this month for the women’s and men’s basketball games. Among the games she’s scheduled to work are the first men’s “Dream Team” game featuring the U.S. versus Argentina and the gold medal women’s game, almost certain to feature the American squad.
That’s big stuff for a woman who was on the first-ever women’s basketball team at UCLA and has been a public address announcer at women’s games at the University of North Carolina for 11 years.
“It’s exciting and it’s more than I ever would have imagined,” said Boxill, 57, a philosophy professor at UNC.
50 years ago
July 15, 1971
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The eastern route of Interstate 88 was announced Wednesday by the State Department of Transportation. The route avoids Sheldon Falls and its gorge and glen and avoids the Darby Hill Wildlife Preserve at the Bozenkill Valley and watershed.
Earlier plans for the so-called Binghamton-Capitol District highway had been objected to by persons concerned about these and other nature preserves, wildlife sanctuaries and natural features.
As proposed, the road would end on the east at Interstate 890 in the vicinity of interchange 25 of the Thruway.
The state transportation department announced that the new route would avoid the “many curves, steep grades, difficult passing conditions and (slow) truck traffic” of Route 7.
