25 years ago
July 29, 1996
Athletes and staff at the Olympic Summer Games in Atlanta are working toward one goal in the aftermath of Saturday’s bombing.
Don’t let this incident spoil the Games.
So says Oneonta’s Julie Lambiaso, who is working as a transportation supervisor at the Games. Lambiaso said security has been tightened in the aftermath of the pipe bomb explosion Saturday morning in Centennial Olympic Park.
Otherwise, competition has proceeded as planned, and the organizers vow to keep it that way.
“Basically, security has been upgraded. People are still coming out to the Games and having fun,” Lambiaso said Sunday. “The staff and the spectators and the athletes are determined to make the Games as successful as possible and not let the bomb overshadow the Games.”
50 years ago
July 29, 1971
WORCESTER — Sometime within the next few weeks, Tom Brownell’s unique display will be dedicated in its alcove at the National Air and Space Museum in the Smithsonian Institute in Washington.
The opening of the Brownell exhibit, autographed, 8 X 10 photographs of every one of America’s Astronauts, will be a special occasion for which Tom and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Brownell of Worcester, will fly to Washington.
The display has been arranged through the courtesy of Institute officials and with the interested assistance of Astronaut Michael Collins who came to the Smithsonian to be curator-director of the new Air and Space Museum.
Final arrangements for the display by the 21-year-old Earth Science major from State University College, Oneonta, was made during the week just past when Tom and his friend, Andy Bingham of Warnerville, went to Cape Kennedy by way of Washington for the Apollo 15 blast-off.
