Step Back in Time features news items from the Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 8, 1996
GRAND GORGE — Workers will soon begin tearing up front lawns in Grand Gorge to install new service connections for the New York City-owned wastewater treatment plant that is being rebuilt.
A public meeting, requested by Roxbury Supervisor Tom Hynes, has been scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Grand Gorge Civic Center where residents can question New York City Department of Environmental Protection representatives about the project.
DEP spokesman Geoffrey Ryan said the meeting will be “a general review of what the contractor, Pizzagalli, will do and when people can expect to be hooked up.”
Supervisor Hynes said the town board was promised a year ago that an informational meeting would be held before the start of construction. When he heard from the contractor recently that they were ready to begin, he asked for the meeting, “so people can ask questions and find out what’s going on.”
50 years ago
July 8, 1971
At least one Oneonta resident, Stephen Gould of Campus Heights Apartments, is upset because some trees along East Street will be torn down to permit widening of the street.
Gould turned up at Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting to urge aldermen to forego widening the street rather than remove the trees.
City Engineer John Buck, Second Ward Alderman Edward Griffin and Mayor James F. Lettis all insisted the increased traffic load on the street makes widening an absolute necessity. They attributed the increase to continued growth of Oneonta State.
Gould also suggested that, in the future, such plans be reviewed by the city’s Environmental Advisory Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.