Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 10, 1996
ONEONTA — The Hartwick College Citizens Board honored Frank A. “Diz” LaMonica as its 1996 Outstanding Citizen at its annual dinner Saturday at the college.
The Citizens Board is made up of alumni and friends of the college.
More than 250 people attended the gala, held annually to celebrate the support the college receives from Citizens Board members. The board’s Annual Fund gift to Hartwick which this year exceeded $210,000, was presented by George Netreba, a 1971 alumnus of Hartwick and host for the event.
In addition to LaMonica’s award, the Citizens Board also presented a special citation in memory of Angeline Bertuzzi to her family, recognizing the former executive council member of the Board who died last year. The board has dedicated the 1995-96 Annual Fund efforts for Hartwick to Bertuzzi.
50 years ago
June 10, 1971
SIDNEY — One of the largest parades ever to be held in Sidney will highlight the all day program planned for Saturday, June 12 in celebration of the Founding of Troop C in this community.
A Memorial Service will begin the day’s events. The service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Sidney Senior High School on West Main St. with the Honorable Joseph P. Molinari, Justice of the Supreme Court, giving the address.
The parade, which will form at the high school, will move out at 11 a.m. and proceed down West Main St., through the village to River St. and then down River St. to the Firemen’s Field.
High school bands taking part in the parade will be from Sherburne-Earlville, Laurens, Otselic Valley, Oxford, Walton, Sidney Sr. and Jr., Bainbridge-Guilford, New Berlin, Afton, Mt. Upton, Norwich Sr. and Jr., Unatego and South New Berlin.
