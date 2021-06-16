25 years ago
June 17, 1996
Some Oneonta religious leaders welcomed a new alliance formed at the state level that counters views of the Christian Coalition.
But one local pastor said the alliance appears to practice the type of exclusion that it is criticizing.
The Interfaith Alliance of New York State, formed Wednesday will “challenge the narrow, restrictive exclusionary policies promulgated by Pat Robertson’s Christian Coalition, an organization that presumes to speak for the entire faith community,” alliance organizers said in a statement.
The new alliance includes religious and secular leaders from Protestant, Catholic, Jewish and Muslim communities.
“It’s time that someone said the Christian right doesn’t represent the Christian faith,” said the Rev. Earl W. Roberts of Elm Park United Methodist Church in Oneonta.
50 years ago
June 17, 1971
Oneonta High School students completed an experimental period of “open noon hours” Friday. The idea, after a two week test, may become permanent.
Under this plan, students were free during the noon hour, from 11:27 a.m. until 12:27 p.m., to do whatever they wished. The “free hour” ended when afternoon sessions began.
During “their” hour, students were permitted to go home or elsewhere for lunch, study in the library or on the school lawns, or engage in any other activity they wished to organize, such as a softball game.
Students also used the time to relax, talk with friends, hold review classes with their teachers and club meetings, and do homework.
Charles Belden, principal at OHS, described the experiment as being “quite successful.”
