25 years ago
June 24, 1996
ONEONTA — They spent five long days sampling and cooking new foods, learning new styles of dress, practicing bargaining, watching movies and just getting to know each other.
This is how 12 State University of New York students began preparing for their three-month trip to India during an orientation held recently at the State University College at Oneonta.
Four SUCO students are among the college students — led by Ashok Malhotra and Suzanne Miller, director and assistant director of the SUNY sponsored India program — who will leave for India in early September for both an academic and service experience. Other students represent SUNY schools in Binghamton, Fredonia, Albany and Stony Brook and one is from San Francisco State University.
“Our goal is to learn about India and then to give our service back to its people,” said Malhotra, a native of India and philosophy professor at SUCO. This will be the 10th time directing the SUNY program in India.
50 years ago
June 24, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — A public information meeting on the proposed construction of a new Cooperstown firehall has been called by the Village Board at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 8, in the Fire Hall.
At a special meeting Saturday morning the board voted for the meeting after rejecting a bond resolution and a proposed public referendum on the resolution. The latter failed to carry by one vote. Trustees voting for the measure included Iver J. Berry Jr., George E. Dow Jr., Harold H. Hollis and Gerald E. Clark, and against, Walter M. Taylor, and William H. Zoeller, Mayor Emery C. Herman Jr., abstained.
A special committee of board and Fire Department members recommended construction of a new fire hall at a cost not to exceed $210,000 on the site of the present 83-year-old Chestnut Street fire hall.
The committee submitted the report to the board at a special meeting four weeks ago after which the board, by a four to three margin, voted to submit the proposal to a public referendum in late June or early July.
