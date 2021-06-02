Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 3, 1996
SHERBURNE — For the Laurens Central School marching band, the third tie-breaker was the charm Saturday.
Laurens took home top honors at the Sherburne Pageant of the Bands, winning the Albert Whitney Overall Achievement Award by virtue of a tie-breaker over Pennsylvania’s Lake Lehman High School.
It was Laurens’ fourth overall title in a row at the Sherburne event, and the third time the school had finished in a first place tie with Lake Lehman. Laurens twice had to settle for second place after tying Lake Lehman in 1989 and 1992.
This year the tie-breaking system went Laurens’ way.
“This is kind of remarkable,” said Dan Martin, Laurens’ band director. “It’s kind of a habit Lake Lehman and we have. It’s certainly a rivalry.”
50 years ago
June 3, 1971
A travel tour to Oneonta’s new found sister city in West Germany, Neviges, has won the backing of Mayor James Lettis.
It has also won the enthusiastic approval of officials in Neviges. In a letter to Mayor Lettis, Willy Anker, Neviges’ mayor, said he would welcome an Oneonta delegation officially at the town hall.
The growing friendship between Oneonta and Neviges began last year when one of Neviges’ aldermen, Peter Egen, visited Oneonta.
Since then, Lettis and Anker have exchanged several letters.
Lettis said yesterday he hopes a large number of Oneonta residents visit Neviges this summer. “This sort of thing goes a long way toward building better relations between countries,” the mayor said.
