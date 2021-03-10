Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 11, 1996
Local school administrators like state Education Commissioner Richard Mills’ idea to create easy-to-read report cards for school districts — in theory.
But they have some concerns about how it would actually work.
“Conceptually, I have no problem with it but they darn well better come up with a system that’s consistent with every single district,” said Cooperstown Central School Superintendent Douglas Bradshaw.
Aimed at promoting accountability and pushing schools to make improvements to report cards would be distributed to parents and other community members and would be available in libraries and on the Internet by the end of the school year.
50 years ago
March 11, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — The application for funding of a proposed local development district that would include Otsego County is now in the hands of the Albany unit of the Appalachian Regional Commission.
According to Joseph J. Kenyon, Worcester, chairman of the Southern Tier East Regional Planning and Development Board, and George H. Breene, Associate Planner, State Office of Planning Coordination, the application has to be signed by Governor Rockefeller before it is on its way to the Appalachian Regional Commission in Washington, D.C.
The application is on behalf of the Counties of Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego and Tompkins to be certified as a Local Development District under Section 303 of the Appalachian Regional Development Act of 1965, as amended.
It is hopeful that the counties of Broome, Tioga and Schoharie will join the multi-county agency as part of the district, (STERPDB) officials said.
