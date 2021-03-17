Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 18, 1996
Ithaca, Cortland and Oswego — like Oneonta — have noise, littering, vandalism and after hours parties tied to drinking.
But none of those cities has a 3 a.m. closing hour for bars or the violence that has plagued downtown Oneonta in recent years. Earlier closing hours could improve the quality of life, cut levels of intoxication and trouble but it won’t change behavior of drinkers, according to mayors and police in those college communities.
“Police presence downtown keeps things under control,” said Ron Walsh, mayor of Cortland, which has a State University College and a 2 a.m. closing hour for bars. “That’s probably been the most effective thing.”
The idea of earlier closing hours in Otsego County isn’t new. But the discussions has heated up since a citizens group, Save Our City, petitioned the Board of Representatives for a 1 a.m. closing time to make Oneonta a safer, more pleasant place to live.
50 years ago
March 18, 1971
Governor Thomas E. Dewey, who died suddenly Tuesday at age 68, was all business and didn’t make friends easily, but still had a “heart of gold,” says Clifford Anderson of 25 Watkins Ave., a man close to Dewey during his last eight years as governor.
Anderson chauffeured Dewey from 1947 until the two-time presidential candidate retired from public life in 1954. After that the Oneonta native, went on to serve Governor Averill Harriman and Nelson Rockefeller, retiring a few years ago.
His 18 years as driver of the big limousines bearing license number 1 began under Dewey.
Anderson was working at the Capitol car pool when a vacancy came up in the top chauffeur’s position. On the recommendation of the late James MacDuff of Schenevus, former Otsego County Republican chairman, Governor Dewey called Anderson to the Executive Mansion and invited him to “tryout” for the job, with the option of returning to the car pool if it didn’t work out.
While his colleagues didn’t think Anderson would last long in the job since Dewey had a reputation of being hard to work for, the Governor and the Oneonta man got along very well.
