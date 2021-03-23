Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 25, 1996
The one-hour documentary, “A Question of Color,” by Kathe Sandler will be shown at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, in Lecture Hall 4 of the Instructional Resources Center on the campus of the State University College at Oneonta.
Sponsored by the Centre for Multicultural Experiences at SUCO, the film will be shown in video format on a large screen as part of the college’s semester-long Visiting Artist Series supported by the NY Foundation of the Arts.
The Inspiration for Sandler’s film was the reality of her own life. “I am a black woman from an interracial background,” she told an interviewer recently, “but I look white. I identify myself as black…I was raised as a black person and see myself as black, even when the world resists my identity.”
“A Question of Color” focuses on the issue of color prejudice within the black community and is believed to be the first film to confront the issue. Released in 1993, it was eight years in the making and won awards for Sandler as the “Best Cultural Affairs Documentary” and “Community Choice Winner” from the National Black Programming Consortium. It has been shown of PBS, and in Japan, Australia, and Jamaica.
50 years ago
March 25, 1971
Kick-off for a glass bottle drive is scheduled for late April or early May, according to Earl Fesler, manager of the Oneonta Coca-Cola Company.
By community action or by working independently, the Coca-Cola Company is planning an operation to begin permanently recycling glass.
“This drive is not meant to be a token,” Fesler said. “We are making plans to make this a permanent thing.”
Fesler, who is in charge of the drive, said the company will probably follow the plans used earlier in Rochester or New York City. “This will depend on whether the company works independently or with others,” he said.
