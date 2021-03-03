Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 4, 1996
A few miles down the road can seem a lot farther in terms of gasoline costs.
If you’re filling the tank in Oneonta, the average price is $1.23 a gallon for regular unleaded. In surrounding communities prices are generally lower.
For example, Citgo stations in Masonville and Sidney are selling gas for $1.15 and $1.17 respectively. Citgo stations in Oneonta, one of which is full service, both sell regular unleaded for $1.24.
Drivers have noticed the difference and it bothers them.
“I don’t like paying the high price of gas here,” Otego resident Mal Ludden said. “I’ve seen prices go down in various areas and not in Oneonta.”
50 years ago
March 4, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — Thirteen members of the Otsego County Board of Representatives refused to okay a letter of intent to participate in a plan to develop a public recreation area along Goodyear Lake, but left the door open for a more modest project, that of repairing the dam and having the lake.
The motion was made by James Higgins, chairman of the county’s Conservation and Agriculture Committee, which has studied the proposal and brought a recommendation to the board.
Higgins said that he and his committee members, Dominick DiScala and Walter F. Gilday, “talked a lot about the proposal.” Even though they realized the letter of intent would not bind the county to any expenditure, however, the Soil Conservation Service would have to spend about $80,000 to develop further plans for the area.
If the board, Higgins said, didn’t commit itself on the issue, then his committee will recommend that the board turn down the proposal.
