Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 13, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — Parents and teachers hoping to keep an alternative day school in the Cooperstown area alive were given a boost from the state.
The Brookwood School has received a charter from the state Board of Regents, according to trustees of the school. The school was chartered to operate a not-for-profit educational corporation.
The Brookwood School is an outgrowth of the Christian Hill Montessori School, which was operated by Ann and Richard Weinke for the past 14 years. Last spring, the Weinkes announced they were moving to Florida at the end of the school year.
Intent on keeping the school alive, a group of parents and faculty came together and in March announced that with the Weinkes’ support and Montessori’s existing teachers, the Brookwood School would open this fall.
50 years ago
May 13, 1971
Volunteers in the field of arts from pottery making to Scottish pipers will gather on the SUCO Campus in June for a four-day Festival of the Arts sponsored by the Upper Catskill Community of the Arts.
This will be the first gathering of its kind in this area and the first organized by the newly incorporated arts council.
Indoor events were scheduled for June 3 and June 4, Thursday and Friday. They include symphony, chorale, drama and art exhibition.
Outdoor activities will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 12 and 13. Booth displays of arts and crafts plus historical, ecological, educational and horticultural materials will be set up. Demonstrations will include pottery making, sculpture, weaving, wood-carving, candle making, painting and tie-dying.
