Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 20, 1996
WALTON — Walton area movie buffs seeking cinema apparently won’t have to travel long distances after all.
The village board is expected to vote this evening on a lease agreement that will keep the weekend movies running in the historic Walton Theatre immediately after the current operators vacate the venue at the end of next month.
Rehabilitation Support Services Inc., a nonprofit provider of mental health services, has offered to take over operation of the cinema to provide jobs and training to its mentally ill clients. Lease negotiations with the village, which owns the theater, began soon after P&P Enterprises of Oneonta announced in March that it no longer wanted to run the films.
Final details of the new lease were being worked out during meetings Friday, and John Phillips, RSS’s program director in Delaware County, says his organization would like to hold its grand opening in Walton during the July 4th weekend.
50 years ago
May 20, 1971
The accustomed sound of trains rumbling through Oneonta was again heard yesterday after a two-day shutdown because of a nationwide rail strike.
In fact, there was a little more activity yesterday than on a normal day, as rail services moved out to make up for the two lost days.
Assistant Trainmaster at the D&H yards in Oneonta, Michael O’Mara said, “trains were run transition from strike to full activity had gone fairly smoothly.
“To get things going again,” O’Mara said, “trains were running closer together than normal.
