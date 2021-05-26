Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
May 27, 1971
An experimental period of “open noon hours” will be conducted at the Oneonta High School from June 1 to 11.
Under the plan students will not be required to remain in the school building from 11:27 to 12:27 but will be permitted to go home or elsewhere for lunch; or if they eat in school they will be free to engage in whatever study or activity they wished until the beginning of the afternoon session.
The plan has been discussed for several weeks by the Faculty-Student Advisory Committee of OHS. Student members of the committee are Kris Clarkson, Paul Koenig, Lucy Pantaleoni, Tim Sheesley, Donna Short and Andrea Svrakov.
Faculty members of the committee are Thomas Conway, Robert Estabrook, Stanley Houck, William Pirone, Mrs. Louise Smalls and Miss Helen Sanford.
The Board of Education gave permission for the experimental two-week period. The experiment will be halted if it becomes apparent that more problems are created than are solved.
Students who ride the bus will be allowed to leave the school grounds unless parents return a note to the school saying they prefer to have their son or daughter remain at school during the noon hour.
The high school currently operates with a closed noon hour. Classes are continuous from morning to afternoon dismissal with three lunch periods included.
