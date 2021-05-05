Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 6, 1996
SIDNEY — Amphenol Corp. employees picketed outside their plant Sunday after company officials announced they were transferring more jobs from Sidney to a sister plant in Mexico.
Amphenol management on Friday told employees that the company would move between 10 and 15 full-time positions from Sidney to its plant in Nogales, Mexico, said Raymond J. Howland, president of the Local Lodge 1529 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
The layoffs affected recently-hired workers in the “sandwich assembly” department, which puts together rubber components for use inside electrical connectors. Those layoffs were effective immediately, Howland said, and workers picketed Sunday while crews were already removing Nogales-bound machinery from the Sidney plant.
“They’re gone,” Howland said of the jobs. “They had a crew coming in Saturday and Sunday to move them to Mexico — machines and all. An outside contractor. They didn’t even allow our own people to unhook the machinery.”
50 years ago
May 6, 1971
Despite the spread of anti-war activities planned for yesterday in colleges across the nation, there was little activity at either SUCO or Hartwick College.
Colleges had been expected to play an important role in the planned demonstrations, protest marches, and anti-war rallies scheduled throughout the country.
In Oneonta, yesterday, all was quiet. There were no demonstrations, no protest marches, no anti-war rallies. The two local colleges both observed the day in their own quiet way.
At SUCO, students observed the one year anniversary of the Kent State incident and invasion of U.S. troops into Cambodia by building class discussions on the war and workshops where topics discussed ranged from “Education and Dissent” to “Women and the War.”
