Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Nov. 12, 1970
Hartwick College’s economic impact on Oneonta — measured in dollars — adds up to more than $6 million this year, according to Walter R. Kuhn, the college’s vice president for financial affairs.
This is about $1 million more than last year.
The sum of $6,096,190 is the amount that students, employees, and the college will spend in Oneonta during the 1970-71 academic year.
Total dollar effect on Oneonta is the result of combining three economic factors — student spending, college payroll and college spending, Kuhn said.
He noted that the Hartwick payroll is now $2,529,800 and that 198 of the college’s 330 employees own their own homes.
Student spending of 1682 students is estimated at $1,316,646 for this year. He said this figure is based on estimates made by Oneonta merchants.
The Hartwick budget is now $5,578,000 — of which $2,249,750 will be spent locally in addition to more than $2 million payroll.
The three economic factors add up to $6,096,190 as Hartwick’s dollar effect on Oneonta for 1970-71, he said.
