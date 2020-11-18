Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
nov. 18, 1970
Assemblyman Edwin E. Mason announced Wednesday that he has called a public meeting to discuss the procedures and methods used by the State Power Authority in taking private property for power lines and power sites. The meeting will be held at the Gilboa Central School gym at 7:30, Wednesday evening, December 2, 1970.
Senator Walter Langley will attend and Congressman Hamilton Fish has been invited to send a representative. It is expected that interested citizens, farmers and landowners, public officials, Power Authority representatives, Farm Bureau officers and other interested citizens will attend.
Mason said that he has been deeply disturbed over the numerous reports and complaints from farmers and landowners who are very indignant and upset, alleging high-handed treatment by Power Authority employees, agents and contractors.
The Assemblyman said, “The Power Authority has come into our area like an invading army and our citizens are treated with arrogance and contempt. The farmers and landowners have good reason to resent the autocratic, high-handed treatment to which they have been subjected. Many of our citizens, farmers and landowners, have been threatened, insulted and mistreated by Power Authority employees and agents.
“Offers of payment have been far below the value of the land seized, or of the damage done by the Authority and its contractors. Citizens have been intimidated by the use of State Police. Land and property has been seized without notice and without payment. Our people have been subjected to endless harassment and intimidation. Such conduct on the part of a government agency is totally out of place in our State and Nation, and must not be tolerated.”
At a similar meeting held at Bovina Center on October 22nd many farmers and landowners related their stories of insults and mistreatment at the hands of Power Authority personnel.
This meeting will provide a forum for discussion and formulation of future plans and possible legislation, Mason said.
