50 years ago
Nov. 5, 1970
It will be at least “a week or two” before alcoholic beverages can legally be sold in the Town of Oneonta.
Clifford Snyder, a member of the County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, yesterday said several steps will have to be taken before the long-dry Town actually becomes “wet.”
First, Snyder said, the County Board of Elections has to count and certify the ballots.
Their results are then forwarded to the New York City office of the State Liquor Authority.
The SLA, in turn, notifies the County Board that sales, under three propositions passed in Tuesday night’s voting, are legal.
Snyder said a legal notice will be posted in the newspapers when this comes about.
Three different types of liquor sales will be allowed as a result of Tuesday’s balloting.
The three questions passed were the exact ones which a group called “Town of Oneonta Local Option Committee” wanted passed.
