Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Oct. 1, 1970
A contract for the rehabilitation of the Oneonta State University heating plant has been awarded and it is believed the renovation will eliminate 87 per cent of the soot and other pollutants emitted from the facility’s smoke stack.
Last winter a number of complaints were made to city officials about the “near choking” smoke pouring from the college’s furnaces at times.
Power plant personnel began “blowing out” the smoke stacks in a daily basis but the city’s Public Safety Board was told the smoke would continue to be a problem until new burners were installed.
An integral part of the new facility, designed to remove “87 per cent of the total solids that would otherwise be emitted from the stacks” is dust collection equipment.
The contract for the work on the heating plant in the amount of $584,400 was awarded to the J & K Plumbing and Heating Co., Inc. of Binghamton.
Syska and Hennessy of New York are the engineers on the project, which is scheduled for completion by September 15, 1971. The rehabilitation of the heating plant is designed to provide sufficient heating capacity for new buildings scheduled for completion on the campus between 1971 and 1974.
This will require installation of two new boilers with a combined capacity of 125,000 MBH to replace four existing boilers which were installed in 1952 with a combined capacity of 77,000 MBH. The new equipment will increase the capacity of the plant to 225,000 MBH.
